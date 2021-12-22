DuckDuckGo To Launch Privacy-Focused Desktop Browser for Mac in 2022

DuckDuckGo, the browser which puts your privacy first, is working on a dedicated desktop browser for the Mac. Currently, it is in closed beta testing. It is reported that a Windows version is also in the works.

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg, in a year-end wrap up post, offered a sneak peek at how the desktop browser would appear. He further stated that the desktop version is not just a “privacy browser”, and that it’s a regular browsing app that also respects your privacy. He adds that neither does it have any complicated settings to fiddle with nor does it try to confuse the user with misleading warnings and levels of privacy protection. Its “robust privacy protection” works by default.

We can't wait for what's to come in 2022. Look out for our new desktop app, which brings the privacy & speed of our mobile app (finally!) to desktop. First look is here. pic.twitter.com/C6kgtCthAo — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) December 21, 2021

Unlike most alternative web browsers, the DuckDuckGo desktop browser won’t be based on Chromium. The CEO explains that the desktop browser is built around “OS-provided rendering engines,” like that of the mobile version, which will do away with any clutter that usually accompanies mainstream browsers. This, in turn, ensures that the interface is easy on the eyes with a clean and simple appearance. Just like its mobile counterpart, the desktop version will also feature a “Fire” button to erase your entire browsing history, tabs, as well as stored data with a single click. DuckDuckGo claims that “early tests have found it significantly faster” than Chrome.

The company’s foray into search engine territory started in 2008 with the aim of providing enhanced privacy over other browsers such as Google and Bing. Last month, it launched a mobile browser with a built-in privacy tool to prevent apps from tracking Android users. Back in July, it introduced a new email protection service to remove trackers.

Currently, the desktop browser’s macOS version is in closed beta testing. The company is on the lookout for more beta users. Weinberg hinted that DuckDuckGo is working on a desktop browser for Windows as well. However, it is not clear when the desktop browser will be available for a public release.