Elon Musk Mocks Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth with $50 Tesla Cyberwhistle

If you thought Samsung would be the last to mock the $19 Apple Polishing Cloth, hold that thought. Tesla is now capitalizing on the overpriced accessory’s hype by introducing a new “Cyberwhistle”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the new Cyberwhistle on Tuesday. He invited followers to “Blow the whistle on Tesla.” As the name suggests, the new whistle is inspired by the carmaker’s upcoming Cybertruck electric SUV.

“Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”

Musk being Musk, he followed his original tweet with a direct jab at Apple, saying, “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead” However, do note that the Cyberwhistle doesn’t cost $19 like the Polishing Cloth. It is listed on the Tesla website for $50. Ironically, you can check out with Apple Pay if you buy one.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

For now, there is no information on when your Cyberwhistle order will arrive. Still, chances are it will ship before the Cybertruck itself and gather a cult following like the Boring Company’s Not-A-Flamethrower. Meanwhile, if you’re still rooting for the Apple Polishing Cloth, it is already back-ordered until late in January.

Would you buy the Tesla Cyberwhistle (maybe even as an investment because it is a limited-run item)? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.