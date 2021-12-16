Grab These Amazing Discounts on iPad Pro and AirPods Ahead of Christmas

Looking to buy an iPad Pro or AirPods for Christmas for your loved ones? If you missed out on all the great deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, worry not, as Amazon still has you covered.

The retailer is discounting certain 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro variants by as much as $120.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity and 128GB storage is available for $899 after a $99 discount.

If you want the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the 128GB Wi-Fi only variant is available for $999 post a $100 discount. The 512GB variant also sees a similar $100 discount.

The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variants are also available post a $100 off.

You can pair your iPad Pro purchase with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil. While the stylus usually retails for $129, it can be currently purchased for $99 ($30 off).

AirPods Pro

Amazon also has some pretty sweet deals on the AirPods that you should not miss. More importantly, the earbuds are available for delivery before Christmas.

The AirPods Pro can be purchased for $179 after a $70 discount. A pretty steep discount from their $249 retail price.

AirPods 2nd Gen

The AirPods 2nd gen is available for only $90, down from its retail price of $159. That’s a pretty sweet discount and the lowest price we have ever tracked for the earbuds.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are down to their lowest price in over a month. While the earbuds carry a retail price of $179, they can be purchased for only $139.99 on Amazon — a discount of $40. Considering Apple launched the earbuds just a couple of months ago, this is a pretty good deal.

Found other good deals on Apple products with shipping before Christmas? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!