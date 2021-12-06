WhatsApp for iPhone Gains New Time Limits for Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp regularly adds features to its app on both Android and iOS platforms. Now, the Meta-owned messaging service gives users more control over disappearing messages. Messages in a new chat will be set to disappear by default, and users can choose the time limit after which messages will disappear.

WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature last year. the feature helped users set messages in conversations to disappear after seven days. Now, WhatsApp offers two more settings for messages to disappear after 24 hours or 90 days. For media, users already have access to the View Once option, so media deletes instantly after the recipient sees it once.

WhatsApp has also incorporated a new setting to enable the disappearing messages feature by default for all new chats. It will also present you with an option to turn on the feature when you create a new group chat. In its blog post about the improvement, the company said that the feature remains optional and doesn’t change or delete anything in existing chats.

If you enable disappearing messages in one-on-one chats, the messaging service will notify the other person of your choice to change the setting. However, if you enjoy the permanence of some conversations, you can individually turn the feature off for those chats.

Having understood these features and constraints, here’s how you can enable disappearing messages on WhatsApp for iPhone:

Step 1: Open the App Store and update WhatsApp to the latest version available.

Step 2: Once the update is downloaded and installed, open WhatsApp and navigate to the Settings menu.

Step 3: In the Settings menu, choose Account, tap on Privacy, and select Default message timer.

Step 4: Choose the duration after which you want messages to disappear. Choose Off if you’re going to turn the feature off entirely.

Do you find WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature helpful? If yes, tell us why you like using it in the comments section below.