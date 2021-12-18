How to Use Truecaller on iPhone to Block Spam Calls and Messages

Truecaller is one of the few apps that Android users miss when they switch to using an iPhone. iOS doesn’t come with caller identification and spam blocking by default, and the Truecaller integration isn’t as smooth as you have experienced on Android. With recent updates, Truecaller has managed to deliver comparable solutions on iPhone. Here’s how to use Truecaller on your iPhone.

With rising call and message spam, it’s important to have them blocked before they start ruining your productive hours. This is where Truecaller comes into play.

Truecaller works differently on iPhone and Android. That’s primarily due to Apple’s restrictions regarding caller identification and tracking on iPhone.

It’s not a straightforward setup for Truecaller on iPhone. You need to make some changes to the iPhone Settings app.

Enable Call Blocking & Identification Using Truecaller on iPhone

For privacy reasons, Apple doesn’t allow third-party apps to access your call log. Once you download Truecaller from the App Store, you need to enable it from Settings. Here’s how.

Step 1: Open the Settings on iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to Phone and tap on it.

Step 3: Select Call Blocking & Identification.

Step 4: Enable all options for Truecaller from the following menu.

From now on, Truecaller will be able to block calls and provide caller ID.

Enable Spam Filtering Using Truecaller in Messages

In some regions, the default Messages app does come with Filters. However, it’s limited in certain ways. It’s mostly helpful in sorting messages from people who are not in your contacts.

Truecaller offers a much better solution and organizes messages neatly. Follow the steps below to enable Truecaller for SMS Filtering on iPhone.

Step 1: Open Settings on iPhone.

Step 2: Go to Messages.

Step 3: Scroll down to Unknown & Spam.

Step 4: Tap on Truecaller and enable it from the pop-up menu.

Do note that Truecaller will be able to read every message that your iPhone receives. Those messages may include personal information, bank OTPs, and more.

If you want to get more out of Truecaller, opt for Truecaller Premium as it eliminates ads, reveals who viewed your profile, enables incognito mode, offers better spam protection, and more.

In case you change your mind about Truecaller down the line, follow our guide on how to remove your number from Truecaller. How are you planning to use Truecaller on your iPhone? Did you miss the Truecaller integration from Android? Share your experience in the comments below.