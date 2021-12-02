iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 4 Download Available Now

The fourth beta of iOS 15.2 has been released by Apple today for developers. The first three iOS 15.2 beta builds packed a number of changes.

If you installed the iOS 15.2/iPadOS 15.2 beta on your iPhone or iPad, you can grab the fourth beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.2 beta 1 introduced App Privacy report, an updated Notification Summary UI, and other minor changes. The second beta reintroduced the Communication Safety in Messages, an opt-in feature that will ensure all images with nudity in them cannot be viewed by children.

It is unclear what other changes the fourth iOS 15.2 beta brings to the table. App Privacy Report was first announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 when it unveiled iOS 15.

Alongside iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple also seeded the fourth watchOS 8.3 beta to developers.

If you notice any other changes in iOS 15.2 beta 4 after installing the first beta on your iPhone, drop a comment and share it with our readers.