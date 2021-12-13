iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to the public. This is the second iOS 15 point release of Apple for the year packing several new features and changes.

The stable release of the OS comes after four beta releases and two RC builds from Apple. iOS 15.2 introduces several new features, which Apple first announced at WWDC 2021. This includes App Privacy Report, Communication Safety in Messages, an updated Notification Summary UI, and more. You can install the iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Alongside iOS 15.2, Apple also released watchOS 8.3 for all compatible Apple Watch models.

Below is the full release note of iOS 15.2:

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

If you notice any other changes or bug fixes in iOS 15.2, do share with us in the comments below.