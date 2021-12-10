iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 Download Available Now, and Here Are the Full Release Notes

Apple today released the RC2 build of iOS 15.2 to developers. This is the second RC build of iOS 15.2 that Apple has released this week ahead of the final release of the OS next week

If you installed the iOS 15.2/iPadOS 15.2 beta on your iPhone or iPad, you can grab the RC2 right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.2 beta 1 introduced App Privacy report, an updated Notification Summary UI, and other minor changes. The second and third beta introduced several other changes, including Communication Safety in Messages, an opt-in feature that will ensure all images with nudity in them cannot be viewed by children. You can find everything new in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 betas here.

Below is the full release note of iOS 15.2:

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity.

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses.

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve.

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked.

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps.

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked.

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps.

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

Apple rarely releases a second RC build of an iOS release. It is likely that the company found some showstopping bug in the initial RC build, which is why it had to seed a new Release Candidate.