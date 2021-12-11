iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Release Time in Your Time Zone

After a couple of months of beta testing, Apple is scheduled to release iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to the public early next week. This will be the last major point release of iOS 15 from the company before the end of this year. Here’s when the iOS 15.2 update will be available in your time zone.

Apple has not officially announced any release date for the iOS 15.2 update. However, the company has already seeded two Release Candidate builds of the OS, meaning that its release is right around the corner. The company usually tends to release new iOS software updates around 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. Most likely, Apple will release iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to the public on Monday, 13 December, or Tuesday, 14 December.

If you are looking for the release time of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1 in your time zone, check the table below.

Click on the image to expand…

iOS 15.2 introduces several new features like Apple Music Voice Plan, Legacy Contacts, revamped Apple TV app in iPadOS, and more. You can find a roundup of all the new iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 features here. iPadOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 do not introduce the Universal Control feature, which Apple first promised to release before the end of this year.