iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2: What’s New

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 were released to the public today by Apple. The last major point release of iOS 15 for the year packs several major changes and bug fixes. Below is everything that’s new in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

iOS 15.2 will mark the launch of the Apple Music Voice plan, improve the Notification Summary feature, and more. However, the updates do not introduce the Universal Control feature that Apple first demoed at WWDC 2021. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of new features in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 that are worth trying.

Apple Music Playlists Search

You’ll be able to search for songs within playlists in Apple Music in iOS 15.2.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan launches as a part of iOS 15.2. You can subscribe to it for $4.99/month, but it misses out on a lot of features like Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, the ability to download music for offline playback, and more. You can read about Apple Music Voice vs Individual vs Family plan differences here.

Macro Control Explanation

Apple has clarified what the Macro Control option in the Camera app settings does on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: “Show Camera control for automatically switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos.”

On the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the ultra-wide camera features autofocus and macro capabilities allowing it to focus on subjects as close as 2cm to it. Apple has been tweaking the Macro Control option to make it more user-friendly.

‘Parts and Service History’ Section

iOS 15.2 adds a Parts and Service History section that will help you verify if the parts used to repair your iPhone are genuine or not. On the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, the section will show if the battery, display, and camera modules of the phone have been repaired or not. On older models, it will only show the battery information.

Bulk Rename Tags in Reminders App

You can bulk rename tags in the Reminders app in iOS 15.2.

Clear a Notification Summary

iOS 15.2 makes it possible to fully clear a notification summary. In previous builds, you were required to dismiss each group notification individually. The Notification Summary UI has also been updated with a card-style look making it easier to see the contents of a summary.

Scan for Nearby AirTags and Find My Items

The Find My app has gained a new “Items That Can Track Me” option in iOS 15.2 that will let you scan for nearby AirTags and Find My devices. Depending on what device is found, Apple will show instructions to disable its tracking or how you can contact the original owner.

Legacy Contacts

The Legacy Contact feature in iOS 15.2 will let you set a trusted person who can handle and access your Apple ID after you die. They will be able to access your photos, messages, files, device backups, and more, with only iCloud Keychain passwords being off-limits.

You can access Legacy Contacts in iOS 15.2 from Settings -> Password & Security > Legacy Contact.

Revamped TV App for iPadOS

iPadOS 15.2 introduces a revamped new Apple TV app with a sidebar that makes navigating through the various categories easier.

Mail App Gains Hide My Email Support

The Mail app gains support for Hide My Email in iOS 15.2. In the “From” field while composing a mail, you will be able to generate and use a random email ID.

Communication Safety in Messages

Apple is bringing back Communication Safety in Messages as a part of iOS 15.2. This will scan all incoming messages on your children’s iPhone or iPad for nudity in images and blur them. The feature is an opt-in one and can be enabled by parents.

App Privacy Report

First announced at WWDC 2021, App Privacy Report will give you a detailed report of the data apps installed on your phone are accessing and the data they are sharing. You’ll also get an overview of the number of times apps have accessed sensitive information like your location, photos, camera, microphone, etc., over the last week.

App Privacy Report is a significant new privacy feature in iOS 15 that will provide users with a detailed overview of how apps access and use their data.

Emergency SOS

The Emergency SOS Call feature has been updated in iOS 15.2. You can now make an SOS call by pressing the side button five times or by pressing and holding the side button and the volume button together. The countdown time before a call has also increased from three seconds to eight.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 that are not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share with our readers!