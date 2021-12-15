iOS 15.2 Lets You Erase and Reset Your iPhone Without Connecting to a PC

With the iOS 15.2 update, Apple has added the ability to erase and reset a locked iPhone or iPad without connecting it to a PC or Mac. This will come in handy when you’re away from your computer.

If you forget your iPhone or iPad’s passcode and in panic enter the wrong passcode too many times, your device gets disabled. Before the update, you would need to use a computer to put it in recovery mode. This would delete your data and settings, including your passcode, giving you access to set it up again. You could then restore your data and settings from backup. This process would be impossible without a computer. Your only option then would be to seek help from an Apple Retail Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.

However, iOS 15.2 lets you do all this without having to connect to a computer. All you need is your Apple ID and password. You can use these credentials to erase and reset your Apple device, though you need to make sure that it is connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how you can reset your device:

After a few failed passcode attempts, you will see the Erase [Device] option at the bottom corner of the screen. Select the Erase [Device] option, and then tap Erase [Device] again to confirm. To sign out of your Apple ID, you’ll have to type in your Apple ID password. Select Erase [Device]. This will permanently delete all of your data and settings on the device. Once your device restarts, you will be able to view instructions to set up your device again. Now you can restore your data from a backup and also set a new passcode.

However, if your device cannot connect to a cellular or Wi-Fi network, you’ll have to use the traditional route.