iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

A few days after Apple released iOS 15.2 to the public, the company has seeded the first beta of iOS 15.3 to developers.

iOS 15.3 should bring some minor enhancements and new features, but at the moment, it is unclear what changes the first beta packs.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.3 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.3 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

The first public beta of the OS should be available to public beta testers within 24 hours from now. Apple should release iOS 15.3 to the public sometime in Q1 of 2022.

Alongside iOS 15.3, Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 8.4 to developers.

If you find any notable changes in iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 1, drop a comment and let us know!