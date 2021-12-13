iOS 16 Concept Envisions Interactive Widgets, Crypto Wallet in Apple Pay, and More

In June this year, Apple announced the iOS 15 at WWDC 2021. It offered features such as FaceTime improvements, Live Text, Focus, redesigned notification, and much more. With the iOS 15 off its plate, Apple is now hard at work with the iOS 16. Artists seem to be working even harder, with new iOS 16 concepts popping up months ahead of the official iOS 16 announcement next year. Last week saw one such interesting iOS 16 concept.

Kevin Kal, known as the Hacker 34, has been designing concepts for many years. He earlier shared his concept designs of Windows 11, AirPods 3, and even the Google Pixel Watch. His latest offering is the new iOS 16 concept video:

One of the exciting features that Kal has conjured up is the concept of interactive widgets. Widgets made its debut to iPhone’s home screen with iOS 14 last year. However, they were lackluster when compared to Android’s offerings. Currently, Apple’s widgets are merely shortcuts to certain parts of apps. The new concept design hopes for more functionality from widgets. Moreover, his design suggests that widgets and app icons can be placed anywhere on the home screen.

The designer also envisions better multitasking with the ability to open one app on top of another. He has designed a new app dock which lets you split the screen effortlessly and drag apps from the screen to wherever you want to place it.

Kal imagines that the new iOS 16 will bring an Always-on Display. This feature will allow you to view notifications even when your phone is asleep. Though widely available on Android handsets, this feature has been absent on iPhones.

Furthermore, the design concept shows off the ability to trade cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay. It also features a new Smart Stack in the Control Center which will allow you to control permissions such as that of your camera and mic easily. Other features include a less intrusive low battery alert and new icon packs for the home screen.

What do you think of this design concept for the iOS 16? Let us know in the comments.