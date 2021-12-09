iPhone 14 Pro Could Feature Hole-Punch Display

A new report originating from Korea claims that Apple will switch to a hole-punch display for the 2022 iPhone 14 models. It says that Apple will do away with the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Almost all Android smartphones use a hole-punch display nowadays. Apple, however, has continued using a notch on the iPhones as it needs the additional space to house the hardware required for Face ID. The company, however, did manage to reduce the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 series this year by about 30 percent.

There have been rumors of Apple switching to a hole-punch display on future iPhones. What remains to be seen is how the company will make the Face ID hardware work with under-screen technology. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models will continue to feature a notch.

Samsung, OPPO, and other Android OEMs have demoed or launched phones with an under-screen camera, but the image quality leaves a lot to be desired.

Interestingly, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2022 iPhone SE will also feature a hole-punch LCD panel.

The report does not shed light on the potential display sizes of the iPhone 14 series. Apple is expected to do away with the mini iPhone and instead launch two iPhones with a 6.1-inch display size.

For the iPhone 13 Pro series, Apple sourced 120Hz LTPO OLED panels from Samsung Display. For the iPhone 14 Pro series, the company is also looking at sourcing display panels from LG Display. Chinese display maker BOE will continue to supply LTPS TFT OLED panels to Apple for 2022, and it is only expected to start supplying LTPO panels in 2023.