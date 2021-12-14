Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature 48MP Rear Camera and 8GB RAM

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu believes Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models with bigger screen sizes next year. The Pro models will also feature a 48MP camera and 8GB RAM.

Pu says Apple will do away with the mini iPhone next year. Instead, the company will launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 along with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. The screen sizes for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will remain intact at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.

The analyst also believes that Apple will use a 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The higher resolution camera sensor will allow the 2022 iPhones to offer 8K video recording. Another reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also previously claimed that the iPhone 14 could use a 48MP camera along with a punch-hole display. Additionally, he believes the Pro iPhone 14 models will feature 8GB RAM, up from 6GB found on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

The Haitong International Securities analyst also believes that Apple will use a 120Hz OLED display across the entire iPhone 14 lineup next year. However, that seems less likely to happen as that would blur the line between the Pro and non-Pro models. He further claimed in the note that the iPhone 14 series would start with 64GB base storage, a move that’s unlikely to happen since the iPhone 13 series itself starts from 128GB storage.

Even if Apple uses a 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro series, it is unlikely to offer users an option to shoot photos in full 48MP resolution. Instead, it will use pixel binning to provide better dynamic range and low-light imaging performance, as seen on plenty of other Android devices.