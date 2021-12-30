As a year-end gift, the team behind Unc0ver jailbreak has released v8 of their tool that can jailbreak A12-A13 iPhones running iOS 14.6 – iOS 14.8. This means you can jailbreak the iPhone XS/Max, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 series.

The jailbreak tool also adds Fugu14 support for A12-A14 devices running iOS 14.3. Sadly, there’s no support for iPads featuring A12/A13X chipsets, so they cannot be jailbroken. Do note that this is not an iOS 15 jailbreak, and you can’t jailbreak the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series using the latest Unc0ver release. Nonetheless, if you use an iPhone XS or iPhone 11 and have been holding back from upgrading to iOS 15, your patience has finally paid off.

Unc0ver v8 supports jailbreaking the following iPhones running iOS 14.6 – iOS 14.8:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.6-iOS 14.8, so if you have already updated your iPhone to a newer iOS 14 build or iOS 15, you cannot downgrade now. However, the delayed OTA profile is still being signed by Apple, so if you are on a lower iOS 14 build, you can upgrade your device to iOS 14.6 – iOS 14.8.

If you meet all the requirements, you can follow our guide on how to jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.8 your iPhone using Uncover.

It is unclear if the Unc0ver team plans to add support for other iPhones and A12-A13-based iPads or not. You can already jailbreak the iPhone 6s to iPhone 12 Pro series running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver. The latest version of the tool bumps this to iOS 14.6 – iOS 14.8 for certain iPhones.

Will you be jailbreaking your iPhone with Uncover v8? Or have you already updated your device to iOS 15?