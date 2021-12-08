Kuo: 2023 iPhone SE to Feature Bigger Display, 4GB RAM

Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models between 2022 and 2023. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2022 iPhone SE will launch in the first half of the year and feature the same design language as the existing model.

This means it will continue to retain a 4.7-inch LCD panel, a Touch ID-based home button, and a single camera at the rear. Kuo also believes it will feature 3GB RAM. There’s no mention of 5G support, but rumors indicate the 2022 iPhone SE will have 5G that should make it the cheapest 5G iPhone in Apple’s lineup. It is also expected to sport an A14 or A15 Bionic chip.

Apple generally tends to refresh the iPhone SE once every two years. The current-gen iPhone SE was launched in April 2020 with updated internals and an improved rear camera.

For 2023, Kuo believes Apple will launch an iPhone SE whose design is rumored to be similar to the iPhone 11. It will feature a display that’s anywhere between 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch big and pack 4GB RAM. It is also expected to have a punch-hole display, though since the device is still under development, there’s a lot that could change by the time its launch is finalized.

Earlier today, Kuo also shared in a note that the AirPods Pro 2 will launch in late 2022.