Kuo: Apple’s Second-Gen AR Headset To Launch in 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has set the rumor mills running again. This time, he predicts that the weight of the AR headset could be less than one pound. He also claims that the iPhone maker is working on a lighter, second-generation headset.

Kuo says that the first-generation headset will weigh between 300 to 400 grams (0.7 pounds to 0.9 pounds). However, back in March, he claimed that it will weigh less than 150 grams. We are not sure what caused the backtracking on the weight.

The analyst went on to say that a second-generation headset, which will be significantly lighter than the first, is also in the works. It will feature an updated industrial design, new battery system, and faster processor.

Ming-Chi Kuo notes:

Apple has begun planning the second generation of AR/MR headsets, and the delivery schedule is 2H24. Compared with the first generation, which is expected to be mass-produced at the end of 4Q22, the improvements of the second generation include lighter weight, appearance design, battery system, and processor.

According to Kuo, the headset is expected to support both augmented reality as well as virtual reality, with “seamless” switching. Additionally, he believes that Apple could sell 2.5-3.5 million units of the first-generation headset in 2023. The second-generation headset could launch in 2024 and could purportedly sell 8-10 million units.

We had earlier reported that Apple may formally announce the headset at the 2022 WWDC. However, production issues could push shipping dates to 2023. Recent reports indicate that the headset’s primary focus would be gaming, content consumption, and communication. It is also rumored to be powered by processors similar to Apple’s M1 chips.