LG Possibly Working on 32-inch Pro Display XDR With Custom Apple Silicon

There have been rumors of Apple working on a new version of the Pro Display XDR with a custom silicon. Leaker @dylandkt, who has a fairly accurate track record of Apple leaks, has now shared some more details about the display.

The leaker says that there are three LG-made displays meant for external use that are in early development. Out of the three, two monitors have the exact specifications as the existing 24-inch and 27-inch iMacs.

The third display is the one that’s of interest: it seems to be an upgraded version of the 32-inch Pro Display XDR that features references to a custom silicon powering it.

🧵Thread 1/4: There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development. Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

There’s no clarity on how Apple intends to use the custom silicon inside a future Pro Display XDR model. The chip could help with HDR and color management, or it could supplement the device it is connected to and offer improved graphical performance when under heavy load.

The references to this custom silicon are missing from the 24-inch and 27-inch displays, though the possibility of them featuring such a chip cannot be ruled out. As for the specs of the displays, the 27-inch and 32-inch panels feature miniLED displays along with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Apple released the Pro Display XDR in late 2019, so we could very well see the company announce its refresh in 2022. Apple has always set the bar with its Pro monitors, and by offering a custom chip, the company could once again raise the standard for other monitors to follow. Its custom silicon could give it a key advantage over the competition that would take manufacturers a fair bit of time to catch up to.