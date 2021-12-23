Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro OLED Displays will be Supplied by LG Display and Samsung

According to the Korean website The Elec, the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport LTPO OLED panels featuring a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Samsung and LG will supply these panels to Apple.

The report mentions that Apple’s dominant supplier, Samsung, will provide all the OLED panels required for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, Apple’s demand for the larger 6.7-inch OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be met by Samsung and LG Display together.

For context, Samsung supplied the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’s LTPO OLED displays. Although LG Display played a role in developing those panels, it failed to secure orders for the iPhone 13’s OLED displays from Apple despite its best efforts. So, fulfilling orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max display is a step up for LG Display and could help it cement its position as an Apple supplier in the long term. For Apple, LG’s participation helps it reduce reliance on Samsung for critical components.

Since March this year, rumors began circulating that the 2022 iPhone 14 models would do away with the notch. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that Apple will use the hole-punch cutout design instead, just like several recently released Android phones. He believed that at least the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models would have a hole-punch cutout, although if yields were good, the entire iPhone 14 range could have it.

Recent rumors go on to suggest that only the Pro models will get a hole-punch cutout while the non-pro iPhone 14 models will continue to have a notch. Additionally, reports suggest that Apple is dropping the “mini” branding and an iPhone 14 mini will never be released.

That said, if the rumor is true, Apple will have to find an innovative way to conceal the hardware for Face ID on the iPhone 14 Pro models in the absence of a notch. How do you think it will do that? Tell us in the comments below.