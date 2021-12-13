This Mac App Lets You Check the Battery Level of Your iPhone, AirPods, and Other Apple Devices

A new Mac app will easily let you check the battery level of all your other Apple devices, including your iPhone and Apple Watch, right from your Mac’s menu bar or notification center.

Apple is known for the tight integration of its products across its ecosystem. Surprisingly though, the company does not offer an option to view the battery level of your iPhone or other Apple devices on your Mac.

Batteries for Mac aims to change that, as it will let you monitor the battery of almost every other Apple device you own. You can set the app to show the battery level of all your devices on the Touch Bar of your Mac as well.

While there are other apps that aim to offer similar functionality, they rely on iCloud Sync, which drains the battery and doesn’t work as effectively. They also do not work with AirPods. On the other hand, Batteries work with AirPods and Beats earbuds, with their battery level transmitted over Bluetooth Low Energy. The app talks to your iPhone or iPad over Wi-Fi.

To ensure that the app works properly, your iPhone or iPad must be on the same Wi-Fi network as your Mac. Additionally, you must first enable Wi-Fi sync on your iOS device by connecting it to your Mac.

Batteries for Mac is compatible with macOS 10.14 Mojave or later. There’s a 14-day trial after which you need to pay $9.99 to unlock the app. It is also available as a part of the Setapp subscription.

➤ Download