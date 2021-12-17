macOS Monterey 12.2 Beta Makes ProMotion Scrolling in Safari Smoother on MacBook Pro

On Thursday, Apple released the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 to developers. With this rollout, many MacBook Pro users reported experiencing smoother scrolling in Safari.

Before the update, users complained that Safari did not support 120Hz scrolling. However, after installing the macOS Monterey 12.2 beta, many MacBook Pro owners shared on Reddit and other social media that scrolling in the browser is smoother than before. Safari now finally supports 120Hz ProMotion on the new M1 Max/Pro MacBooks.

macOS 12.2 beta is now available, featuring smoother scrolling in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro with ProMotion, and a native Apple Music and TV experience backed by AppKit views instead of web views. https://t.co/jjM9THIxFc — wondrous hydra (@wondroushydra) December 16, 2021

Ever since the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were launched in October, many complaints cropped up about issues with ProMotion support and Safari scrolling. ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate on the new MacBook Pros promised improved responsiveness as well as smoother scrolling. However, users began noticing that Apple’s own Safari browser failed to support 120Hz refresh rate via ProMotion. It ran at 60Hz instead, resulting in a less-than-perfect browsing experience.

The numerous complaints pushed Apple to release an update for Safari in November. However, this resulted in a new round of complaints stating that the scrolling issue still persisted. The latest macOS Monterey 12.2 beta update, though, appears to have fixed this problem.

Besides smoother scrolling, the latest update revamped the Music app as a native macOS app to deliver a better user experience. Apple had taken a similar route for the Apple TV macOS app with its macOS Monterey 12.1 update.

Currently, the macOS Monterey 12.2 beta is only available for developers via the Apple Developer Program. It could be a few weeks before the new update sees a public beta release.