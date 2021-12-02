These Were the Most Downloaded iPhone Apps and Games of 2021

Accompanying its editorial picks of the top apps and games for 2021, Apple shared lists of the top 10 most downloaded free and paid apps and games in the United States for the year.

Like last year, TikTok topped the charts as the most downloaded free iPhone app, in a list dominated by Big Tech apps such as YouTube, Instagram, Snap, and Facebook. Top paid iPhone apps included Procreate Pocket, HotSchedules, The wonder Weeks, and TouchRetouch.

On iPad, this year’s popular free apps were Netflix, Disney+, and Zoom. Meanwhile, GoodNotes 5, Notability, Duet display, and Procreate were iPad users’ most popular paid apps. Top games on iPhone and iPad included Among Us!, Roblox, Project Makeover, Minecraft, and Heads Up. This year, Apple also mentioned top Apple Arcade titles, including The Oregon Trail, NBA 2K21, and Sneaky Sasquatch.

Apple’s top 10 apps for every category are listed below.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

Top Free iPhone Games:

Top Paid iPhone Games:

Top Free iPad Apps:

Top Paid iPad Apps:

Top Free iPad Games:

Top Paid iPad Games:

Top Apple Arcade Games:

It is no surprise to see TikTok ruling the charts since consumers currently love watching short videos. Interestingly, Zoom was a chart-topper last year and barely made it into the top 10 list this year as the world returns to normal.