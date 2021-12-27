New Apple Card Users Are Getting 5 Percent Cashback on Select Products

Apple is offering special holiday season cashback deals if you sign up for an Apple Card between December 26 and January 31. The deal offers you 5 percent Daily Cash on outright hardware purchases of an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch.

Usually, the iPhone maker offers Apple Card owners a 3 percent cashback when they purchase Apple hardware and software. So, the holiday season 5 percent cashback is a good offer for new users, especially considering that several Apple products are discounted already during this time of the year.

Unfortunately, existing Apple Card users will not be able to avail this promotional offer, and it is strictly for new users. Additionally, you won’t get the 5 percent cashback when you purchase AppleCare or use Apple Card Monthly Instalment plans.

Besides this offer for Apple Card users, the Cupertino-based company is offering an extended return window for devices purchased during the holiday season. Most of the company’s products, including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, and HomePod mini purchased between November 1 and December 25, are eligible for returns through January 8, 2022. Although the purchase window has closed now, the offer was available in the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and other markets.

Back in 2019, Apple offered an even more lucrative 6 percent cashback on all hardware purchases, and this offer was for all Apple Card users, not just new ones. That said, if you have a few Apple purchases in mind, you could get an additional 5 percent cashback using this offer if you sign up now.

What do you think of the offer for new Apple Card subscribers? Tell us in the comments section below.