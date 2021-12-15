NSO Group Could Sell Company after Pegasus Spyware Fiasco

NSO Group, the company responsible for developing the now-infamous Pegasus spyware, is reportedly mulling over the idea of closing down the Pegasus unit and even selling itself due to mounting pressure on various fronts.

Bloomberg reports that NSO is facing a cash crunch after the company was declared a national security threat by the United States government. Apple also recently dragged NSO Group to court for creating Pegasus. So, the company is chewing through its cash reserves to get by.

NSO is reportedly considering pulling the plug on the Pegasus unit and selling the company as a whole.

“Talks have been held with several investment funds about moves that include a refinancing or outright sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The company has brought in advisers from Moelis & Co. to assist, and lenders are getting advice from lawyers at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the people said.”

The report suggests that one of the companies eager to buy NSO could turn Pegasus completely around into a defense tool. Although it sounds unlikely, this buyer’s intentions could perhaps make Pegasus less of a threat.

The prospective owners are reported to be two American funds that have discussed closing Pegasus. In that case, the funds would then inject around $200 million as fresh capital to turn the “know-how” behind Pegasus into “strictly defensive cyber security services.”

If NSO’s sale or closure of the Pegasus team materializes, Apple, for one, will just have to clean up the damage already done and patch vulnerabilities. After all, security has long been advertised the iPhone’s forte.

However, it is equally likely that entities that take the reins of Pegasus turn it into a larger, all-encompassing threat. Should that happen, the likes of Apple would have to actively combat the company’s intentions both in court, and in the wild, patching zero-day vulnerabilities left, right, and center. Until the sale or shutdown happens, here’s how you can check if Pegasus has infected your iPhone.

Do you think NSO Group or the company’s would-be owner will pull the plug on Pegasus? Tell us in the comments below.