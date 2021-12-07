Razer Launches MagSafe Cooling Fan With RGB for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Are you someone who performs intensive tasks on the iPhone or uses it as a gaming device? You’ll be excited to know that PC peripheral manufacturer Razer has launched a new MagSafe compatible cooling fan for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Did we mention it has RGB lighting too?

Officially called the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, the device is touted to be the ideal way to “defeat the heat” with “advanced cooling technology,” so you can play games on your iPhone for longer. You could also use the cooler if your phone gets toasty after extensive use in direct sunlight or when outdoors.

Speaking of the onboard RGB, the device is illuminated by 12 LEDs capable of reproducing 16.8 million colors for supreme customizability. Cooling duties are handled by a seven-blade fan coupled to a 6400 rpm motor and an aluminum heat sink. The gadget also packs a Peltier cooling tile and cooling plate as a CPU heat spreader. It draws heat away from the phone and directs it toward the heat sink and fan.

One would imagine that a 6400 rpm fan gets loud, but Razer claims it only reaches 30dB at full tilt, meaning it would be barely audible. For context, noise levels at the average office space reach 45dB.

Your iPhone can interact with the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma via Bluetooth to control the fan speed and all-important RGB light settings. The cooler is powered by a 1.5m long USB-C to USB-C cable.

If you’re wondering, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma costs $60. You can also get the cooler for Android devices. You’ll just have to select a different clamp option at checkout.

Apple may not be chasing the gamer vibe with the iPhone 13, but this Razer cooler can sure help! That said, do you think the solution is bulky and overkill, or are you already rubbing your hands in anticipation of buying one?