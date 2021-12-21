Report: iPhone SE 3 Enters Trial Production, Could Launch in Q1 2022

The third-generation iPhone SE is rumored to enter the trial production phase in the near future, according to a report from MyDrivers.

The phase precedes mass production and helps supply chains and component suppliers ramp up preparations for mass production. The Phone SE 3 is rumored to launch in Q1 of next year.

According to unnamed sources in the supply chain, the report claims that trial production is set to start soon, suggesting that the upcoming iPhone SE’s launch is imminent, and reportedly on track for the Q1 2022 deadline (around March-end). Apple typically launches new iPhone SE models in March-April, so the speculated timeframe appears reasonable. For context, the iPhone SE (2020) was launched in April that year.

The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to feature a largely unchanged design with a Home button with Touch ID integrated into it. The device is also rumored to have the same 4.7-inch screen. Most of the improvements will be under the hood and include a faster A15 Bionic processor and a better camera. The device is also expected to feature 5G connectivity, which should make it the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup with 5G support. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to retain the same $399 price tag as the existing model.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE (2023) that is expected to launch after the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be the one that packs significant improvements and design changes. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that the device could feature a hole-punch display and pack up to 4GB of RAM. The design language would resemble the iPhone 11 and the screen would be anywhere between 5.7 and 6.1 inches in size, he said. However, a lot could change before details are finalized.

If you are interested in buying a compact iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini could be a better alternative than the iPhone SE 3 since it has a modern design, better internal specifications, and a dual-camera system.

