Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset to Focus on Gaming, Content Consumption, and Communication

After a brief lull, rumors about Apple’s mixed reality and AR headset have returned. In his newsletter, Mark Gurman speculates that Apple’s headset will focus on the three main areas: Gaming, content consumption, and communication. The headset won’t try to replace an existing Apple product.

Gurman says he doesn’t believe the AR and mixed reality headset will be poised to replace a Mac, iPhone, or iPad anytime soon. He says:

“Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high-resolution displays, and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.”

Although rumors about the mixed reality headset show promise, its adoption, and eventual success will rely on the support it receives from application developers and customers. In October, Gurman warned that the headset would be “pricey” and could be launched as early as 2022. Another report corroborated this speculation earlier this year and pegged the headset’s price at around $3,000.

Gurman is confident that the headset will start a new product category for Apple, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believing the headset will be as powerful as a Mac. Kuo previously mentioned that the processor inside the headset would help set it apart from rivals, as it will offer Mac-level computing power. Kuo writes:

“It has Mac-level computing power, it can operate independently without relying on a Mac or an iPhone, and it supports a comprehensive range of applications rather than specific applications.”

Kuo believes Apple will launch the AR headset in the fourth quarter of 2022. The device would sport two processors, one of which will have “similar computing power as the M1 for Mac” while the other one “will be in charge of sensor-related computing.”

Most rumors point to a 2022 launch for the Apple mixed reality headset. Are you excited about this product, or is Apple digressing from its forte here?