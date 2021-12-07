Rumor: Apple Increasing iPhone Shipments by 30 Percent in 2022

A new report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that Apple is increasing production of the iPhone by 30 percent for the first half of 2022. Its larger goal is to exceed 300 million iPhone shipments in the next year.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claims that Apple hopes to exceed the challenging target of shipping 300 million iPhones in 2022. It mentions that at least for the first half of the year, Apple will increase the shipments of the iPhone 13 range by 30 percent.

Naturally, the report mentions that the entire year’s performance will get a boost when the iPhone 14 breaks cover in fall 2022.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was informing its suppliers to expect lower demand for the iPhone and reduce production accordingly. This year, the availability of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro has been somewhat dismal due to exceptionally high demand and the ongoing global chip shortage. Now, Apple is reportedly expecting demand for the iPhone range to revive itself in early 2022. The iPhone 14 launch could help the Cupertino company exceed its production goal.

For now, customers in the market for the newest iPhone 13 have to face long wait times after placing their orders. Apple’s ability to fulfill the demand for the iPhone next year is largely dependent on the chip crisis. If the shortage persists or intensifies, we could see long wait times for the iPhone 13 range and the iPhone 14 too.