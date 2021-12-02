Download These Cool iPhone 13 Pro Schematics Wallpapers

Shrouded in the minimalist glass and metal enclosure of the iPhone 13 Pro lie densely packed components that lend the device its phenomenal capabilities. If you want to look at these internals, you can try your luck securing a translucent prototype, take your phone apart, or apply an iFixit Teardown skin, but how about an easy-to-use wallpaper?

Inspired by iFixit’s Teardown wallpapers, BasicAppleGuy has collaborated with two other creators to make minimalist component layout schematics-style wallpapers for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The schematics wallpapers depict the onboard sensors, the 6-core A15 Bionic, 5G modem, flash storage, 6GB of RAM, Bluetooth modules, a Taptic engine, lightning port, NFC chip, U1 ultra-wideband chips, and other components.

The collaborators earned acclaim for creating similar wallpapers for the iPhone 11 back in the day. Explaining the process, they said that the placement of individual components was ascertained from iFixit’s wallpapers. Then, they were recreated in Sketch and imported into Pixelmator software to create “stunning variations.”

The artists created 11 different designs, namely Black, Xray, Sunset, Slate, Neon Blue, M1, Card, Blueprint, 3021, R08135, and DF.

Note that when you use these wallpapers, the creators advise against using the Perspective Zoom option and then pinching out to resize the wallpaper to fill the screen. The wallpapers for the iPhone 13 Pro work with the vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, although they may not be anatomically spot-on.

Download iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers Here

This is just a taste. To check out the complete collection of the 10 variations created for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, head over to this link.

Would you use such wallpapers? Let us know in the comments below and we will try our best to dig up more!