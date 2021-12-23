Shazam Offering Five Months of Free Apple Music to New Subscribers

Shazam is now offering up to five months of free Apple Music access to new subscribers. All you need to do is sign up for Apple Music via Shazam before January 31, 2022. Existing subscribers can get up to two months of free Apple Music subscription as a part of this promotion.

To redeem Apple Music’s offer you’ll need to sign up for the service. You can avail the offer by visiting this promotional page on your iPhone or Android device. You should be redirected to a page where you have to enter your Apple ID so the iPhone maker can check if you are a new or returning user. In case you are a new user, use the page to sign up for Apple Music. If you open the promotional page on your computer, it will display a QR code you can scan using your phone and arrive at the aforementioned login page. Once Apple verifies your credentials, you can enjoy two to five months of Apple Music for free.

The promotion is a regular affair and usually goes live in the holiday season each year. The offer gives you unencumbered access to Apple Music, just like you would enjoy if you paid for the subscription. The offer is available until January 31, 2022, in all the markets where Shazam and Apple Music are both available.

By default, Apple Music offers new users a three-month free trial so they can get a feel for what’s on offer. However, with the promotion, you can get five months for free if you are new to Apple Music and two months if you are an existing subscriber. If you are interested in subscribing to Apple Music, take a look at our detailed comparison of all the Apple Music plans.

That said, if you just want to use Shazam to identify the song that’s playing, Siri can do that for you too. On any device running iOS 8 or newer versions, summon the voice assistant and ask, “What song is playing?” “What is currently playing?” or “Name that tune.” Then Siri will listen to ambient sounds momentarily before showing you the song that’s playing. This feature works using Shazam behind the scenes and is much faster than unlocking your iPhone, opening the Shazam app, and then doing the same thing. It could come in handy if you like the music you’re listening to but don’t know what it is. Read this story to understand how you can create Apple Music playlists with songs you identified on Shazam.

➤ Download – iOS | Android