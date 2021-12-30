Telegram for iPhone Gains Message Reactions, Emoji Animations, More

Today, popular messaging service Telegram announced the release of its 12th update for 2021 with a slew of new features, including message reactions, message translation, hidden text, and full-screen emoji animations.

Emoji Reactions for Messages

The latest update allows Telegram users to react to specific messages in conversations using emojis instead of typing out a response. The implementation is similar to Instagram direct messages and Facebook reactions. You can double-tap a message to send a quick 👍 reaction. You can even customize this default emoji reaction. To react with any of the five other available emojis, tap and hold the message on the iOS app. The keen-eyed would notice that reactions have their own animations. Administrators can turn off emoji reactions entirely in group chats or enable only specific reactions to implement upvote/downvote systems, etc.

Spoiler Formatting for Messages

Movie buffs will be happy to know that the latest Telegram update allows you to select a part of a text message and obscure it in the chat list and the notifications. The recipient would have to tap the obscured text to make it visible if they want to. When typing a message, select the text you want to hide and choose the Spoiler formatting option to use the feature.

Message Translation

This new feature of Telegram 8.4 allows you to translate messages in any language into one of your choosing in the app itself. You can enable this feature on any iPhone running iOS 15 or newer by heading to Telegram Settings > Language and turning on the toggle next to Show Translate Button. The feature can be configured to hide the translate button for messages that are in a language you understand.

macOS Redesign and Interactive Emojis

The latest update to the WhatsApp rival brings completely redesigned context menus for Telegram on MacOS. Telegram claims that icons for every single menu item in the app have been animated. Additionally, popular emojis such as 😢😁😭😱🤩🔥❄️ now trigger full-screen animations on the recipient’s mobile device when you send them in one-on-one chats.

The Telegram version 8.4 update has started rolling out to users on iOS and Android now. We believe the update makes Telegram a more compelling pick over iMessage. Please tell us what you think of the new features in the comments section below!

➤ Download: Telegram 8.4