Top Apple Stories of the Week: iOS 15.2 Released, Universal Control Delayed Further, iPhone 14 to Feature 48MP Camera

This week, Apple released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 in the stable channel. The former now allows you to reset an iPhone without connecting it to a computer, but iPadOS 15.2 still lacks Universal Control. Apple also removed all mentions of its controversial CSAM detection feature from its website but clarified its intentions to release the feature later. Also, an analyst speculated that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro could feature a 48MP camera and 8GB of RAM.

On December 13, Apple released the stable version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 with several new features and changes. You can download and install the update on your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The new features bundled in iOS 15.2 include Apple Music Voice Plan, bulk rename tags for the Reminders app, Legacy Contacts, and a new TV app for iPadOS. The updated version of iOS also appears to be a tad bit faster than iOS 15.1.

Another exciting addition thrown in the mix with iOS 15.2 is the ability to erase and reset your iPhone without connecting it to a PC. This feature could come in clutch when traveling or when you don’t have ready access to a computer. If you are a beta channel user, iOS 15.3 Beta 1 has rolled out after it accidentally leaked.

This week, Apple released the latest version of macOS Monterey. If you update to macOS 12.1, you can enjoy several new features such as iCloud hide my email, bulk rename and delete tags for Notes and Reminders, and SharePlay. However, Universal Control is not a part of the list. Apple has delayed this feature yet again and now says it will be available “in the Spring.”

Universal Control was first revealed at WWDC in June. Using the feature, you can use the same mouse, keyboard, and trackpad to control your Macs and iPads. In October, Apple updated its website to show that the feature will arrive “in the Fall.” The season has now come and gone, but Universal Control remains unavailable. We are hopeful it will be a part of macOS 12.3.

Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities speculated that the iPhone 14 lineup would consist of four models with bigger screen sizes. The analyst further assumed that the Pro models could feature 48MP cameras and 8GB of RAM. Pu said that Apple would do away with the iPhone mini model next year. Instead, it could launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. The screen sizes for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models could remain unchanged at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.

The analyst speculated that the 48MP camera sensor could enable 8K video recording on the upcoming iPhones. The speculation is corroborated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 48MP cameras.

In August, the Cupertino -based company announced a suite of new safety features called Communication Safety. One of its aspects was that every child’s iCloud Photos library would be scanned for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and the parents would be alerted if such content is sent or received. Following intense criticism from reputed organizations and privacy advocates that the policy could be misused to scan for other content, Apple decided to delay the rollout until later this year.

Communications Safety rolled out for Messages this week, just before iOS 15.2. Following this, Apple removed all mentions of CSAM detection from its website. A company spokesperson said that its plans for the feature have not changed, and Apple still intends to release the feature sometime in the future.

