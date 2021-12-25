Top Apple Stories of the Week: iPhone 14 Rumors, iPhone SE 3 Trial Production Begins, More

In case you missed events and exciting news from the world of Apple this week, check out this roundup of top stories, so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, we came across rumors that Apple would give LG Display a chance at becoming a supplier for its iPhone 14 displays. We also saw a Taiwanese supply chain rumor suggesting that Apple is developing a 27-inch iMac Pro with a miniLED display, but the publication later backtracked on its claim.

DSCC’s display analyst Ross Young claimed that the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro would feature a miniLED display. The rumor was corroborated by the Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes. Apple is known for using a miniLED display on its M1-powered iPad Pro. The display technology boasts several advantages over conventional LED-backlit counterparts, such as enhanced sharpness, brightness, contrast, and color reproduction.

Interestingly enough, a day after the rumor began circulating, DigiTimes backtracked and issued a correction stating that the 27-inch iMac Pro would not feature a miniLED display when it launches sometime in 2022, according to unnamed industry sources. A separate rumor about the iMac Pro suggests Apple may offer several color options like the 24-inch iMac. However, we believe that is unlikely since the machine targets professionals and not your average Joe.

This week, Korean publication The Elec claimed that LG Display would be one of Apple’s suppliers for the iPhone 14 Pro series displays, alongside longtime partner Samsung. The report claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature hole-punch displays that house the camera instead of a bathtub notch. This could help LG Display establish itself as a prominent Apple supplier and reduce the Cupertino-based firm’s dependency on Samsung for core components.

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro models would do away with the notch. However, it remains unknown how Apple will incorporate hardware for Face ID without the notch. Another rumor suggested that the iPhone 14 series will not have an iPhone 14 mini model.

According to a report from MyDrivers, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to enter the trial production phase in the near future. This step is a prerequisite for supply chains and component suppliers to ramp up preparation before mass production commences. The iPhone SE 3 is rumored to launch in the first quarter of 2022, around the time when Apple launched other iPhone SE models.

Besides this, a separate report claimed that Apple had commenced trial production of the iPhone 13 at a Foxconn plant near Chennai in India. This is a step towards boosting the country’s iPhone manufacturing capacity. The plant will reportedly be ready for full-scale commercial iPhone 13 production by February 2022. The move will bolster Apple’s presence in India and help global production volumes.

This week, The Washington Post asked 1,000+ people how much they trust Big Tech companies with their personal data. The response revealed an overwhelming distrust in Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. However, the surprise was that people felt Google and Amazon handled their data better than Apple did, while the latter’s advertising wants you to believe it cares more about privacy than the others. However, Apple fared better than Microsoft, YouTube, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

On a five-point scale with two positive responses (trust the company), two negative responses (don’t trust the company), and neutral response, 72 percent of the responders only selected negative options for Facebook, of which 40 percent chose the least favorable option called “not at all.” Incidentally, Facebook was also ranked as the world’s worst company this year.

