Top 10 Things to Do with Your New iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro

Gifted yourself a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Or has a loved one gifted you a new iPhone? Congratulations. Now follow this guide to know the first ten things you should need to do to get the most out of your new iPhone.

The below guide will help you get to know every new feature on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, highlight several apps that will help you take advantage of all the new hardware and features, and more.

10. Move Data to Your New iPhone

Before you start using your new iPhone, it is important that you import your data from your previous device. The process is relatively straightforward if you have an iPhone and requires minimum user input. You can follow our guide on transferring data from an old iPhone to iPhone 13 for this.

However, if you use an Android device, the process is a bit more cumbersome and requires a fair bit of effort. Nonetheless, you can follow our simple guide on transferring your important data from Android to iPhone.

9. Know All the Features

Once you have set up your new iPhone, it’s time you explore all its new features, tips, tricks and more, so that you know everything about it.

Check out the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro hidden features to know what makes them so special, including dual eSIM support, ProRes video recording, Macro photography, and more. After that, check out the top iPhone 13 top and tricks to understand what the different 5G icons mean, enjoy HD calls over FaceTime, drag and drop content across apps.

8. Install Must-Have Apps

Your new iPhone is only as good as the apps you use on it. While you’ll install the usual apps like Spotify, Gmail, Maps, etc., there are plenty of other apps on the App Store that will help you make the most of your iPhone 13.

The best apps for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro include Carrot Weather, Fantastical, Spark for Email, Widgetsmith, Todoist, and several others.

7. Camera Tips and Tricks

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro feature a massively improved camera over their predecessor. The camera app might look the same, but it packs several new features like Cinematic mode, ProRes video, and Macro mode. Go through our roundup of the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro camera tips and tricks to ace the camera features of your new iPhone.

6. Accessories to Buy

The best thing about an iPhone is the plethora of accessories available for it. With Apple only bundling a Lightning to USB-C cable with its iPhones, there are quite a few other accessories you need to buy. This includes a USB-C power adapter, a case, wireless charger, MagSafe mounts, and a screen protector.

To make the entire process easier for you, we have collated a list of the best iPhone 13 accessories from where you can quickly buy the accessories that are worth your money.

5. Buy a Case

Your precious new iPhone is ultimately made of glass, meaning you must use a case if you don’t want it to get all scratched up due to regular use. Worse, a fall can even lead to the glass back cracking, which is an expensive repair. The good thing is that there are plenty of cases available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and you are bound to find at least one that will suit your taste.

Check out the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases to help you decide.

4. Apply a Screen Protector

Just like a case, you must also put a screen protector on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro’s screen. The Ceramic Shield glass might be the most durable one used by Apple in a smartphone, but ultimately it is glass that is bound to crack if you drop your phone. Always better to be careful rather than to regret it later on.

3. Shoot in ProRAW or Dolby Vision

On the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can shoot videos in ProRes that give you greater flexibility in post-processing. The feature is only available on the Pro iPhones, with the 128GB models limited to Full HD resolution. On 256GB and higher storage models, you can record ProRes videos in up to [email protected] resolution.

2. Know your iPhone 13 and iOS 15 Better

If you are coming from a particularly old iPhone or an Android device, there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve involved. You can ease this process to a large extent by going through our various how-tos below that will help cover the basic aspects of using your new phone.

iOS 15 also comes with several new features and changes that are worth checking out.

1. Get Apple Care+ or Insurance

If you intend to keep your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro for a few years, I strongly recommend you get AppleCare+ or any other insurance for it. Any out-of-warranty repair on the iPhone 13 series is exorbitantly expensive, with screen replacement priced at $279 and any ‘other’ damage at $549. That’s a lot of money which is why it makes a lot of sense to buy AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone.

You also have the option of paying monthly for AppleCare+ instead of buying it outright. Plus, you can buy the extended coverage within a year of buying your new iPhone. With AppleCare+, you can make claims for up to two accidental damages every year. There are deductibles to pay, but AppleCare+ is still worth it if you plan on using your iPhone for 2-3 years. If AppleCare+ is still too expensive, you can look for other third-party insurance options that should be cheaper, though they won’t offer up to two accidental claims.

How do you like your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Is it a significant upgrade from your previous phone? Drop a comment and let us know!