Leaker Claims Apple Will Complete Apple Silicon Transition With 2022 Mac Pro

In a series of tweets, self-professed Apple data analyst @Dylandkt on Twitter claimed that the iPhone maker would completely transition to Apple Silicon by the end of Q4 2022. He also claimed that the MacBook Pro 13-inch variant would be replaced with the M2-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch.

Dylan claims that the 2022 Mac Pro would be the last computer to switch from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, completing Apple’s transition that began with the ARM-based M1 chip. According to him, the Mac Pro would be powered by an “extension of the M1” chip with more cores than the M1 Max but not Apple’s rumored M2 chip. Meanwhile, previous rumors from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the high-end 2022 Mac Pro would use a 40-core Intel CPU and a 128-core GPU.

The Apple Silicon transition will end by Q4 of 2022. The Mac Pro will be the last device to be replaced. The Mac Pro’s processor will not be an extension of the M2. The processor of the Mac Pro will instead be a further extension of the M1 beyond the cores of the M1 Max. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 17, 2022

Dylan also speculates that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would be replaced by a 14-inch MacBook Pro. the new notebook would be powered by Apple’s rumored M2 chip and could debut in the second half of 2022, according to the leaker. He adds that the chip upgrade would come with a slightly higher price tag than current-generation MacBook Pro variants. Dylan also believes the redesigned M2 MacBook Air would debut around this time.

The currently available M1 MacBook Pro 13 will be replaced with a MacBook Pro 14 with an M2 chip in the 2H of 2022. It will receive a slight price increase over the previous generation. Alongside this release time frame, we will receive the redesigned M2 MacBook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 17, 2022

What do you think of Dylan’s speculation about the upcoming Mac Pro and MacBook Air? Tell us in the comments section below.