Apple Could Hold Virtual Event in March or April to Launch iPhone SE 3

Apple will reportedly hold a virtual event in March or April this year to announce the iPhone SE 3. Apple typically holds an event in March or April every year to announce new products, so this is not surprising.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman further claims that the iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G and a faster chip in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Other rumors suggest the upcoming iPhone SE won’t be a significant upgrade, with most of the changes focused on internal upgrades and 5G support. That does not sound exciting, but with the addition of 5G, the iPhone SE 3 could end up being the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup that could make a lot of customers still on older iPhones upgrade to it.

Alongside iPhone SE 3, Apple could also announce the 2022 iPad Pro refresh, a high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro/Max chip, and more at the event.

Apple has not held a physical launch event since the onset of the pandemic. All of the company’s events in 2020 were virtual, with excellent production quality that was far ahead of other Android manufacturers. The company is expected to further continue that trend this year.

Apple last refreshed the iPhone SE in March 2020. That was a minor refresh as well, with the device essentially being a cut-down version of the iPhone 8. Apple is expected to make major changes to the iPhone SE in 2024 with an iPhone 11-like design, a hole-punch display, upgraded cameras, and more.