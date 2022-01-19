Apple Education Store Adds Mandatory UNiDAYS Verification for Student Discounts

Apple’s education program is seeing a big change with its updated terms and conditions for availing discounts. The iPhone maker has added purchase limits and introduced UNiDAYS verification to its program in the US. These restrictions were already in place in countries such as the UK and India.

Before the terms and conditions were updated, you didn’t need to get verified to avail the student discount. According to Apple’s updated program, you will now have to verify whether you’re a student or staff by registering for a UNiDAYS account. It is a third-party website that offers students access to discounts on various products and services. Apple notes that “the data you provide will be owned, controlled and processed solely by UNiDAYS and not by Apple.”

Apple offers educational discounts to various countries around the world, and the method of verification varies according to the region. For instance, in the UK, the account must be verified via UNiDAYS. However, not all countries require such a verification. You can head on over to your country’s Apple Education website to check out the verification process.

Students, faculty, and staff making a purchase from the Apple Education store are now limited to the following discounted products for each academic year:

1 Desktop Mac

1 Mac mini

1 Mac notebook

2 iPads

2 accessories

Besides Apple Education Store discounts, the company also offers special Back to School promotions for countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe in the summer. Earlier this year, the iPhone maker announced its Back to Uni program for students and teachers in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil.