Apple Fitness+ Introduces Collections and Time to Run

Apple just kicked off the new year for Apple Fitness+ subscribers with two new features called “Collections” and “Time to Run.” They will be available starting January 10.

In a press release, Apple explained that “Collections” are a series of exercises and meditations put together by the Fitness+ team so users can reach their fitness goals. From the launch day, Apple will offer six different Collections:

Zero-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

On the other hand, “Time to Run” is a feature just like an extension of Time to Walk. It intends to help Apple Fitness+ users improve their consistency and become better runners. It features popular running routes in popular cities. On launch day, Time to Run will offer three episodes from London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. The iPhone maker has promised to release new episodes every Monday.

“Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal, and Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities.”

When these features release on January 10, Apple will follow them up with the third season of Time to Walk, featuring celebrity guests Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj. New Artist Spotlight workouts with music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles will also make their way to Apple Fitness+ this month.

