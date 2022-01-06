Apple Bundling Free AirPods with Mac or iPad Purchases Under ‘Back to Uni’ Promo in Select Countries

Apple has a long-standing tradition of offering special “Back to Uni” promotions for students. The iPhone maker has announced its annual Back to Uni program for eligible students and teachers in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil. The promotion, which starts from January 6 and ends on March 7, promises free AirPods on the purchase of a Mac or iPad.

To avail of the free AirPods, eligible customers will need to add the Mac or ‌iPad‌ (that qualifies for the promo) to the cart.

Here’s the list of Apple devices that are eligible for the offer:

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Mac mini

iMac ‌

Mac‌ Pro

iPad Pro

iPad Air

Purchasing any of these products will give you a free AirPods 2. If you’re eyeing the AirPods 3 or even the AirPods Pro, don’t fret, you can get the upgraded version for an additional fee.

That’s not all, Mac and iPad models will be available for purchase at discounted education prices in the aforementioned countries. Moreover, eligible customers will also get a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans. Current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for students, as well as teachers and staff at all levels qualify for the Back to Uni promo.

The promo usually launches in different countries at different times of the year, depending on the school calendars of those countries. The Back to Uni program is the same as the Back to School promotion in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe that launches in the summer. We can expect these regions to get the promo around June-July. Each promotion typically goes on for around two months.

