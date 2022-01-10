Apple Highlights Its Services and Record App Store Growth in 2021

The services Apple offers account for a significant portion of its business revenue. The company has released a status update on its service-based offerings’ milestones.

The report details Apple’s services’ milestones, including Apple Pay, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, App Store, and iCloud. Here’s a close look at the milestones each service achieved.

Apple Pay and Wallet

Apple Pay allows contactless payments using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Nine new markets gained support for Apple Pay in 2021

Close to 60 countries and regions can now set up the service

The service now has 9,000+ banking partners

Transit cards now work in 200+ cities

People used 30 million digital tickets via the Wallet app for sports games, concerts, and other events in the US and Canada alone, during 2021. Apple App Store The App Store remains Apple’s breadwinner in the services domain and the statistics it shared reflect the same. Developers have earned over $260 billion since App Store debuted in 2008. Their annual earnings also set a record because it was $200 billion last year.

The App Store draws over 600 million visitors from 175 countries every week. Between December 25 and December 31, these visitors spent more than ever before, reflecting a double-digit growth compared to the same timeframe last year.

Apple highlighted that 200+ games in its Arcade+ catalog are free to download and don’t need in-app purchases.

Apple TV+

Apple doesn’t divulge the number of subscribers or viewing hours accrued, but it does highlight the following:

Since its launch, Apple TV+ has won 190 awards, including Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and others.

Its TV shows and movies have also been nominated for 763 honors.

Apple Fitness+

Apple recently added the Time to Run workouts for Apple Fitness+ subscribers. The service now offers close to 2,000 on-demand workouts with weekly update cycles.

Besides these achievements, Apple’s report also shone a light on the accomplishments of some of the lesser-known services it offers:

Apple Books now has a repository of over 8 million books and audiobooks, and over 100 million people use the service every month.

Since it acquired classical music service Primephonic in 2021, the Cupertino giant plans to make a dedicated Apple Music-like app solely for classical tunes.

Starting later this year, Wallet app users would be able to add their driver’s licenses and state ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch in participating US states.

Apple Maps will also get 3D maps for Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver later in 2022.

Apple’s senior VP of services, Eddy Cue, commented on the accomplishments of the services:

“Apple’s world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired. With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world’s developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices, delivering powerful tools, content, and experiences that enrich their lives in profound ways every day.”

If you’re keen, we suggest you give the press release a read to learn more about the latest Apple services.