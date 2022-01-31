Apple’s iMac Pro Could Debut in Mid-2022 Instead of at Spring Event

Previous speculation suggested that Apple’s rumored iMac Pro will debut in early 2022. However, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young now claims that the iMac Pro will debut this year in the summer.

Over the last year, Young’s reports based on supply chain data have proven to be accurate. In fact, he was the only analyst to claim that the 2021 MacBook Pro models would pack a miniLED display with support for ProMotion.

In a tweet today, he claimed that the 2022 iMac Pro isn’t expected to debut this year in spring, as previously speculated. This means Apple probably won’t launch the Mac at its Spring event. However, Young believes the iMac Pro will still feature a miniLED display, albeit with fewer “zones” than we see in the current-generation iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The display size will reportedly remain unaltered at 27 inches.

As we reported in today's DSCC Weekly, we no longer expect the Apple iMac Pro to launch in the spring. Looks more like summer. Still with a MiniLED backlight, but fewer MiniLEDs/zones than in iPad/MacBook Pro's. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2022

Previous rumors about the 2022 iMac Pro suggest that it will feature Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Pro or M1 Max processors, completing the transition to Apple silicon since the previous generation Intel processor-powered iMac Pro models. This week Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple would revive the iMac Pro with a design that resembles the new 24-inch iMac. In March last year, Apple stopped selling the iMac Pro, but an Apple silicon-powered replacement is said to be on the cards.

That said, even without the iMac Pro, Apple’s spring event could be one to look forward to, with several hardware launches. Gurman believes Apple will unveil the redesigned AirPods Pro, a high-end Mac mini, and a redesigned MacBook Air at the Spring event. What are your expectations from the 2022 iMac Pro? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.