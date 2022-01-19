Apple Says iOS 14 Was Never Supposed to Receive Security Updates Forever

Earlier this month, we reported that iOS 15 witnessed a slower adoption rate than any other iOS version update. That could be because Apple promised iOS 14 users security updates until they were “ready to upgrade” to iOS 15. Now, Apple claims that the option to stay on iOS 14 was always meant to be temporary.

When iOS 15 broke cover, Apple claimed that users would have the choice to upgrade or stay on iOS 14 and keep receiving security updates. At the time, the company did not mention that this was a temporary choice.

“You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.”

The iPhone maker recently stopped issuing security updates for the older software in a bid to get more users to upgrade. iOS 14.8.1 was released in October and has not been updated since. Devices running this version now only have the option to jump to iOS 15. Ars Technica reports that Apple knowingly stopped delivering security updates for iOS 14. It is not a mistake at Apple’s end, and support for iOS 14 is officially a thing of the past. Users are now compelled to update to the latest versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to receive security and feature updates.

All devices running iOS 14 are compatible with iOS 15, so removing the option to stay on the older version would eventually prompt users to update. With Apple’s somewhat official announcement that support for iOS 14 has ended, the adoption rate for iOS 15 could finally see an uptick in the future. Earlier this month, Apple’s installation metrics for the update revealed that only 72 percent of the iPhones released in the last four years had downloaded iOS 15. The number is much lower than for older versions of iOS.

It is no surprise that Apple is ending support for iOS 14. How do you feel about this? Should Apple have been clearer about the temporariness when it gave users a choice to stay on iOS 14? Tell us in the comments section.