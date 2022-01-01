5 Upcoming Apple Products to Launch in 2022

Despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Apple had a pretty packed 2021 with several product launches, including the AirTag, M1 iMacs, redesigned MacBook Pros, and the iPhone 13 series. However, 2022 is unarguably looking like a major year for Apple in terms of product launches. The company could launch its first AR product this year, with the iPhone lineup expected to get a significant design overhaul. This year, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro should also make its debut and raise the bar for performance and efficiency to new heights in demanding workloads.

Below is a look at the top 5 Apple products whose launch we look forward to in 2022.

1. AR Headset

Rumors of Apple working on an AR headset have circulated for a few years now. At this point, one should have little doubt of its existence. 2022 could be the year when Apple finally launches its AR/VR headset or at least demos it to the world. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and several other sources have confirmed that the company is working full steam on its Mixed Reality headset.

Going by rumors, Apple’s AR/VR headset could feature two 8K displays, a complex design with interchangeable lenses, and possibly even eye-tracking. It could also be very expensive and heavy, with its launch being followed by a sleeker pair of Apple Glasses the following year.

Even if Apple does end up showcasing its AR/VR headset this year, don’t expect it to happen before the very end of the year. And the chances of getting your hand on one this year are going to be even slimmer.

2. Apple Silicon Mac Pro

After years of neglect, Apple revamped the Mac Pro in a big way in 2019 with a brand new design and tons of horsepower. A year after that, though, the company unveiled Apple Silicon and announced the two-year timeline to switch all its products to it. That timeline will end in late 2022, which is when Apple is expected to showcase the redesigned Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro.

Apple Silicon has already done wonders inside the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. I can’t begin to imagine the level of performance they will offer inside a proper desktop-like chassis, with rumors suggesting Apple will offer the machine with a 40-core CPU and up to 128-core GPU. The Mac Pro is meant for professionals who are heavily into rendering videos, images, and data processing. The cheesegrater design will also be ditched for a chassis that will reportedly be 50 percent smaller.

The Mac Pro is targeted at enterprises and high-end professionals. Still, it will be among the most exciting product launches from Apple in 2022 because of the sheer amount of power that it will possibly bring to the table.

3. New MacBook Air

The MacBook Pro lineup got its Apple Silicon-infused refresh this year. While the MacBook Air was the first device from Apple launch with Apple Silicon internals, its design was not refreshed as a part of that update. That should change with the release of a redesigned MacBook Air in 2022. Kuo suggests it will launch with a mini-LED display adorned with thinner bezels, a new M2 chip, and just like the M1 iMac, it could be available in multiple colors.

Thanks to its lightweight design, the MacBook Air lineup was always a solid daily use laptop, but it was held back due to its poor performance. With Apple taking care of the latter, it will be interesting to see how it redesigns the machine as a lifestyle laptop. The 2022 MacBook Air could also launch with the M2 chip inside it, further pushing the performance and efficiency envelope.

4. iPhone 14

Despite bringing several meaningful improvements to the table, the iPhone 13 series were not a massive upgrade over their predecessor. This year though, the iPhone 14 series is expected to launch with a new design and some significant internal changes. Rumors indicate that Apple will use a titanium alloy chassis on the iPhone 14 Pro series to reduce their weight. Additionally, it could use a Vapor Chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation, allowing sustained performance levels over an extended period.

There are also rumors of iPhone 14 launching with under-display Face ID, though this could still be a few years away, in my opinion. A recent rumor also suggests there’s a possibility of Apple ditching the SIM card slot altogether on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

5. Apple Watch Series 8

Contrary to rumors, this year’s Apple Watch redesign was not as impressive as everyone wished. The Apple Watch Series 7 felt more like an Apple Watch Series 6.5, with a bigger display and faster charging speeds being the only two key improvements.

In 2022, Apple could launch three different Apple Watch models, including one that’s primarily meant for rugged use. This could give the likes of Garmin a run for their money since they primarily target hardcore fitness lovers with their products. This year’s Apple Watch could also introduce new heath sensors and further push the envelope in terms of fitness tracking.

Which Apple product are you looking forward to most in 2022? Is it the AR headset? Or is it the Apple Silicon Mac Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!