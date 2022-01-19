Apple Releases 4C170 Firmware for AirPods 3

Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods 3 carrying the build number 4C170. The company last released a firmware for the earbuds in December 2021.

Unlike iOS and macOS updates, Apple does not detail the changes new AirPods firmware updates bring. For now, the new firmware is only available for the AirPods 3 and is not available for the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

Unlike iPhones, there is no trigger to update your AirPods. Typically firmware is installed over the air, and this happens when your AirPods are connected with iPhone or iPad. If you want to force an update, then put the AirPods in the case, connect the case for charging. After a while, connect the AirPods with the iOS device. Ideally, the update process should start in a bit. Still confused? Check out our detailed guide on how to update AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware.

You can find the firmware version your current AirPods are running by following the below steps:

Connect your AirPods with an iPhone or iPad

Remove the AirPods from their charging case.

Go to the Settings app on your device.

app on your device. Select General , and tap on About .

, and tap on . Tap on AirPods.

Now you should see the firmware version of AirPods right next to the Firmware Version title.

If you find any notable changes in your AirPods music quality or features after installing the new firmware, drop a comment and let us know!