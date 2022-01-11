Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2 Beta 2 for Beta Testers and Developers

Three weeks after the first public beta build of macOS 12.2 was launched, Apple released the second beta build for developers and public beta testers. The update brings improved scrolling in Safari on MacBooks with ProMotion.

If you want to get your hands on macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 2, head over to Apple’s Developer website and download the OS with build number “21D5039d”

At first glance, the beta might not seem to pack any significant features, but there is a big change. The first beta build revamped the Music app as a native macOS app to deliver a better user experience.

The older Apple Music app in macOS Monterey (and Catalina) uses web views, which is why it is slow and buggy to use. However, Apple has overhauled the Music app with macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 2 using AppKit. This should allow the app to deliver a more fluid user experience.

Apple debuted the Music app with the release of macOS Catalina in 2019. However, the app basically acted as a web content loader that offered a frustratingly poor user experience. The updated Music app in macOS 12.2 beta 2 uses AppKit, the native macOS interface framework, leading to a notable improvement in its performance and smoothness.

Since Apple is rebuilding the app again, it will likely miss out on a few effects and minor features when it first launches with macOS 12.2. Eventually, though, the move will allow Apple to add new features to the Music app easily while ensuring a consistent user experience.

Apple has already taken a similar approach for rebuilding the Apple TV macOS app. With the macOS Monterey 12.1 update, the company ditched web views for AppKit for the Apple TV.

Did you notice any other new features in macOS Monterey 12.2 Beta 2? Tell us in the comments section below.