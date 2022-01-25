Apple New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Challenge Is Calling for Your Best Macro shots

Apple has a new “Shot on iPhone” challenge you could participate in, and it involves the use of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera. If you snap good macro photos, this is the challenge for you.

You can participate in Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone” challenge by submitting entries on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge included in the caption. One could also submit the challenge entry by emailing the image to [email protected]. When emailing an entry, the filename should be in the format “firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel” and the subject line should be “Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.” The entry should also describe the specific iPhone model used to capture the image.

Apple has not capped the number of entries each user can submit. To participate, you must be 18 years of age or older. Apple employees and their immediate family members cannot participate. You can submit images as they were shot, but submission post-processed on Apple’s Photos app or third-party software would be accepted as well.

Apple explains that the submissions received will be evaluated by expert judges including YouTube creator Peter McKinnon, National Geographic Explorer Anand Varma, and product photographer Kaiann Drance, among others. Ten winners would be picked, and their images would be showcased on Apple’s official Instagram account, Twitter page, Apple Newsroom website, and other social media platforms. Like previous “Shot on iPhone” challenges, the company explains that the winning images could also be used for the company’s digital and physical advertising campaigns in the future. The company says it will pay the winning photographers a licensing fee for their images.

The Shot on iPhone challenge for macro photos is now open until February 16, 2022. Apple will notify the winning entrants on or around April 12. Do you plan to participate in this challenge? Share your thoughts in the comments section!