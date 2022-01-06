Rumor: Apple Testing Several Foldable iPhone Prototypes, but Worried about Display Technology, Market Longevity

Reputed leaker @Dylandkt on Twitter claims that Apple is currently experimenting with several foldable iPhone prototypes. However, the product may not come to the consumers soon because it is worried about the foldable display technology and the potential market for smartphones with the unique form factor.

In a series of tweets, the leaker said that Apple is developing a device for launch in the future, but the foldable display technology hasn’t caught up to facilitate it. The company would have to make too many “compromises” in the transition from an OLED to a plastic screen that folds.

3/3 While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

So, Apple is “carefully observing” the market for foldable smartphones to ensure that if and when it enters the fray, it has a fighting chance. The iPhone maker is also concerned that foldable phones will become obsolete when it launches its offering. It wants to confirm the folding design isn’t a “regression” from the current design. Apple’s concerns aren’t unfounded because foldable phones feature more moving parts, which are essentially points of failure. Also, the displays are subject to wear and may not hold up as long as conventional smartphones.

Previous rumors about a folding iPhone claimed that Apple expects to ship around 15 to 20 million units in 2023, and Samsung would supply the foldable’s display. In May last year reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the foldable iPhone would have a screen size of 7.5 to 8 inches. He added that the company would have the competitive advantage with the first foldable iPhone, thanks to a robust “cross-product ecosystem.”

“At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design. We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.”

In summary, Dylandkt suggests that Apple will wait and watch for a while longer before launching a foldable iPhone. Do you think it will launch a foldable? If yes, what are your expectations? Share your thoughts with our readers in the comments section below.