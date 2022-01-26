Apple Unveils Black Unity Braided Solo Loop, Matching Watch Face for Apple Watch

To celebrate Black History Month, Apple has unveiled a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and a matching special edition watch face for the Apple Watch.

The Unity Lights watch face comes in full face and circular dial versions and has a black and white option. Other nice-to-haves with the watch face include tick marks, up to four complications, and a monogram.

Apple explains that the watch face was designed using 2D ray tracing, a first for Apple Watch faces, where “each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day.”

Additionally, the new band and watch face are inspired by Afrofuturism, a “philosophy that explores the Black experience through a narrative of science, technology, and self-empowerment,” according to Apple. Apple also beautifully explains what the band’s design represents.

“Designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face honors generations of Black people across the African diaspora. This design symbolizes a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world. The vibrant red and green colors of the Pan-African flag appear like speckled light across the black band.”

You can download the new Unity Lights watch face right away via the Watch app. It is compatible with All Apple Watch Series 4 and more recent models. The Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is also available to order for $99. Retail availability begins Tuesday. You can also our guide on how to change an Apple Watch band. Besides this, Apple says you can also support Black History Month by downloading Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Do you like the new band and watch face and Apple’s thought behind what the offerings represent? Tell us in the comments section.