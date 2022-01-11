Apple’s AR Headset Will Use the Same 96W USB-C Power Adapter as 14-inch MacBook Pro

In his latest investor’s note for TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter as the high-end MacBook Pro.

Apple redesigned its MacBook Pro lineup late last year. As a part of the change, the company switched to offering a 96W USB-C power adapter with the higher-end 14-inch models, while the base variant ships with a 67W adapter. Apple previously bundled the 96W USB-C power adapter with the Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new M1 Pro/Max 16-inch MacBook Pro ships with an even higher 140W adapter.

If true, it will be surprising to see Apple’s AR headset require so much power. In a way, this also confirms rumors of the headset offering M1 Mac-like computing power, which explains the high power draw. Apple will also have to add a beefy battery to the headset, which will add to its weight.

In the note, Kuo further reiterates that the device will feature two processors, one offering M1 Mac-like power and another low-power co-processor to manage the sensors. The presence of such a powerful chip will allow the AR headset to operate independently without being tethered to a Mac or iPhone and support a range of applications. Previous reports suggest the headset will feature a pair of 4K Micro OLED displays and support VR experiences.

While there are a few AR/VR headsets in the market, none offer PC-like computing power. Apple could change the segment with its headset as the M1 Mac-like power will allow it to provide a more immersive experience.

Apple’s AR headset is expected to debut towards the end of this year, though supplies could be limited until 2023.